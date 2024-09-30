Celebrities are mourning the loss of Tony Award winner Gavin Creel.

Adam Lambert and Rosie O’Donnell were amongst the famous faces to offer their condolences to Creel’s family, friends and loved ones after his death. He was 48.

“Heartbreaking — what an amazingly talented, loving, fun man,” O’Donnell captioned a tribute to Creel via Instagram. “All of Broadway will miss him.”

Creel’s death was confirmed to Us Weekly by his partner, Alex Temple Ward, in September 2024 through a publicist. The cause of his death was metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma — a rare form of cancer that starts in the spinal cord and runs into the body via the nerves — which Creel was diagnosed with in July.

He underwent treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering before starting home hospice care, according to Playbill.

Creel made his Broadway debut in 2002’s Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he received his first Tony Award nomination. During his career, Creel starred in productions of Hair, which earned him another Tony Award nom, La Cage Aux Folles, She Loves Me, The Book of Mormon and Waitress. He earned a Tony Award for his performance in Hello, Dolly! as Cornelius Hackl in 2017.

Keep reading for all the celebrities who have reacted to Gavin Creel’s death.

Sutton Foster

Foster, who starred in Thoroughly Modern Millie opposite Creel, spoke out via Instagram after his death.

“My sweet friend,” she captioned a photo of the pair performing onstage together. “I will love you forever.”

Adam Lambert

Lambert remembered Creel in a comment posted under Playbill‘s Instagram tribute to the late performer.

“An immense talent and such a lovely person :(,” he wrote.

Rosie O’Donnell

O’Donnell appeared to be shocked and saddened upon hearing the news of Creel’s death, writing, “Oh my god,” on Playbill‘s Instagram post.

Todrick Hall

The singer remembered his friend as “the kindest human with the biggest gift” via Instagram, adding, “Love you so much my friend, you will be dearly missed.”

Lea Salonga

After Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDs executive director Tom Viola shared an emotional and heartfelt tribute to Creel via the organization’s official Instagram, Salonga remembered her fellow Broadway star in the comments section by sharing a story about Creel’s enthusiasm for helping people.

“I remember attending one of those meetings with you leading and Gavin so engaged and generous, enthusiastic in his desire to want to help (I was there in the stead of a friend that couldn’t attend that day),” she wrote. “He was such a force for good. Always emanated goodness with all he did. I’m so shocked at the news of his passing and am heartbroken for all his friends, colleagues and loved ones.”

Stephanie J Block-Arcelus

The Broadway star shared memories of Creel with her daughter Vivienne via Instagram after Creel’s death.

“She will live with more joy, love bigger and fight for causes louder because of him. We will love him forever,” she wrote alongside photos of the pair through the years.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The three-time Tony winner remembered Creel by sharing a photo of the pair, along with Joshua Henry, Brian D’Arcy James, Phillipa Soo and Sara Bareilles via Instagram, saying he is “shattered” by the news of Creel’s death.

(Creel and Manuel worked together during early workshop phases of his musical Hamilton before it had its first professional production at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater.)

“Gavin Creel was our first King when all we had was 11 songs and he wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent,” he wrote. “He is so loved and it is unimaginable that he’s no longer with us. My heart goes out to all the friends and family and collaborators lucky enough to be in his orbit. We love you and we’ll always love you Gavin.”

Orfeh

The Tony and Grammy nominee shared a sweet tribute to Creel via Instagram.

“There are way too many things to say about this absolutely phenomenal GEM OF A PERSON for a simple insta post (Gavin would loathe that anyway),” captioned a photo of the late performer. “So please allow me to simply say, that an extremely bright, joy filled, kind and supernaturally talented person and magnificent friend has left us egregiously too soon💔😔 My deepest and most sincere condolences to his nearest and dearest.”

Nicola Coughlan

The Bridgerton actress posted a screenshot of the album art for “I Turned the Corner / I’m Falling in Love With Someone,” on which Creel sang with his Thoroughly Modern Millie costars Foster, Marc Kudisch and Angela Christian.

“RIP GAVIN CREEL,” she wrote via her Instagram Story, along with a heart emoji.

Matthew Michael Lopez

The playwright and Red, White and Royal Blue script writer posted a tribute to Creel, whom he worked with on the “early days” of his musical Some Like It Hot, via his Instagram.

“I’m heartbroken at the loss today of the singular Gavin Creel. A great artist and a true human. I had the pleasure of working with Gavin in the early days of developing SOME LIKE IT HOT,” Lopez wrote. “He was everything you’d want in a collaborator—funny, imaginative, kind, and tireless. The Broadway community today lost a great artist and an even greater friend. Gavin was irreplaceable.”

Kerry Butler

Butler, who originated the role of Penny Pingleton in Hairspray‘s opening run in 2002, remembered Creel as a pillar in the theater community.

“I can’t believe it! You will hear so many incredible stories about Gavin because he was so beloved. He stood up for people without power. He was generous. Always giving love. Always had a hug for you and a positive word,” she wrote via Instagram. “And his VOICE! His heart shined through when he sang and in the performances he gave. We have an angel looking out for all of us. Wish I got to give you one last hug and tell you how special you were.”