Gavin Rossdale found a second chance at love with girlfriend Xhoana Xheneti.

Rossdale made things Instagram official with Xheneti in March 2024, despite connecting months before.

“Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here’s to a year filled with magic for you,” Rossdale captioned a selfie of the two out to dinner.

Later that month, the singer revealed that he connected with Xheneti over their shared passion for music, and he decided to reach out to her after hearing one of her songs.

“She’s a musician so I heard a track,” Rossdale recalled on a March 2024 episode of the “Amy and T.J.” podcast. “So I did do kind of the DM slide saying, ‘I like your music,’ which I do like her music.”

Rossdale teased that Xheneti played it cool and made him wait for a spell to respond. The pair struck a friendship before their connection turned romantic. The Bush frontman admitted that he wasn’t necessarily looking for a girlfriend at first but his relationship with Xheneti ended up being “organic.”

One of Rossdale’s biggest concerns when it came to dating was being able to balance spending time with his partner and his commitment to his children. (Rossdale shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.)

“I didn’t know that I could do it all and be the single dad who is heroically present for them and not [be] available [to date] for a week,” he explained in March 2024, noting that it was quite “difficult” to balance family life and dating life. “And just blending that and [Xheneti] being cool with that and not forcing that.”

Rossdale added that Xheneti has met his sons already, despite only being together for a short period.

Keep scrolling to see Rossdale and Xheneti’s relationship timeline:

November 2023

Rossdale and Xheneti attended a wedding together in Mexico. Xheneti shared several snaps from the occasion a few months later.

“Wedding Crashers 🔥👩🏼‍🤝‍👨🏽🐆🐍❤️‍🔥,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her and Rossdale.

January 2024

Two months before Rossdale made things official on social media, Xheneti shared a series of selfies of the duo.

March 2024

Shortly after Rossdale revealed he and Xheneti were dating, he opened up about his decision to keep things low-key at first. He explained he opted to keep things “private” at first until Xheneti told him she wanted to make things official. After understanding her reasoning, Rossdale decided to tell the world about his new relationship.

“It’s been really cute to let people know that [we’re together],” he said during an appearance on the “Amy & T.J.” podcast. “She’s very sweet and very supportive. It’s been really good and I guess it’s my new status.”