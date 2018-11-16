As the old adage goes: nothing is certain except death and taxes — oh, and Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things! But even though the multihyphenate curates her fan-beloved holiday guide every year, she has one surprising rule about being on the receiving end of gifts.

“She says she doesn’t want any Christmas presents,” Gayle King told Us Weekly exclusively about her longtime BFF Winfrey, 64, while attending the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation’s A Magical Evening Gala at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel in New York City on Thursday, November 15.

“She says, ‘Don’t anybody get anything. None of us need anything,’” the CBS This Morning coanchor, 63, explained. “For us, it’s just about being together and spending time, but everybody likes to open a present.”

Every December, Winfrey and King celebrate the holiday season together with their loved ones.

“I have a favorite daughter, Kirby, and a favorite son, Will, and we always spend Christmas with Oprah and [her longtime partner] Stedman [Graham],” the journalist told Us, referencing her two adult children with ex-husband William G. Bumpus, to whom she was married from 1982 to 1993.

King also has a busy schedule planned for Thanksgiving with her extended family. “I’m the oldest of four girls, so I take my three sisters, their husbands and their kids someplace nice and warm, so it will be a party of 15 of us going someplace nice and warm,” she told Us.

As for her New Year’s resolution? “I want [people] to be nicer, kinder, gentler,” King said. “I’m so worried that this country is so out of whack. It’s so mean and so cruel and so unnecessary, so that is my wish for all of us. If we can figure out a way to be better, do better.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

