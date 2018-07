Eminem Photobombs Ed Sheeran and 50 Cent Selfie (OK! Magazine)

Demi Moore Helps Roast Ex Bruce Willis (Star Magazine)

George Clooney Emerges After Motorcycle Accident: Pics (Radar Online)

Henry Cavill Breaks Down His Fitness Routine (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!