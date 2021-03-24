The Goldbergs star George Segal died on Tuesday, March 23, following surgery complications. He was 87.

The Oscar-nominated actor’s wife, Sonia Segal, confirmed his passing on Tuesday in a statement to Us Weekly. “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” she said.

Segal’s manager and friend Abe Hoch told Us, “I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away. I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.”

The actor was best known for his role as Nick in the 1966 film Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Gordon Hocheiser on Where’s Poppa? and playing Jack Gallo on Just Shoot Me before starring on ABC’s The Goldbergs.

Segal played the show’s patriarch, Albert “Pops” Soloman for eight seasons.

The Retired at 35 alum’s last episode of the 1980s-themed comedy will air on April 7, Deadline reported. The series will reportedly honor Segal on air.

Goldbergs’ creator, Adam F. Goldberg, paid tribute to the late star on Tuesday via Twitter, sharing a photo collage of Segal’s time on the ABC series.

“Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy,” he wrote. “By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark.”

Celebrities including Michael McKean and Melissa Joan Hart mourned the loss of one of Hollywood’s comedy greats on Tuesday, with heartfelt messages on social media.

“George Segal has gone now. A career that kept going for 50+ because he loved it and he was great at it. RIP,” McKean, 73, wrote via Twitter.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 44, shared an Instagram snap with the actor, captioning it, “Shocked and saddened to hear of #GeorgeSegal passing away! From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed!”

Morgan Fairchild, who starred with Segal in The Zany Adventures of Robin Hood, shared a photo of their time on screen together back in 1984.

“So sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful George Segal! We did The Zany Adventures of Robin Hood together & I guested on Just Shoot Me,” she tweeted. “One of a kind and always a joy! #RIPGeorge #RIPGeorgeSegal.”