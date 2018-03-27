George W. Bush is no wallflower. The 43rd U.S. president, 71, tore up the dance floor at nephew Pierce Bush’s wedding in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday, March 24.

In the video, first reported by TMZ, the former politician was captured on camera boogying with bride Sarahbeth Meltonn to Dead or Alive’s 1984 hit “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).” Can’t miss moment: At the end, the dad of twins Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush tries to start a conga line! And no, champagne was not involved, as he does not drink alcohol.

George W. has treated the world to his gift before. He showed off his tap dancing skills in 2008 while waiting to meet with presidential candidate John McCain at the White House. In July 2016, he was criticized for swaying and smiling to “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” during a memorial for slain Dallas police officers.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the Portraits of Courage author has gone viral. He hilariously photobombed a Fox Sports reporter in May. During the live broadcast, George W. could be heard casually saying, “Hey.”

And then there’s his famous struggle with the inauguration poncho that caused a rush of memes to flood Twitter. He had a good sense of humor about it.

When George W. stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, the host joked: “The poncho was a problem. Had you put one on? Is that the first time?”

A laughing George replied: “Yeah, it looks like it.”

Meanwhile, fashion designer Lauren Bush Lauren shared photos from Saturday’s nuptials on Instagram, though sadly, no videos of her uncle getting down on the dance floor. She captioned one shot: “Beyond happy for my brother Pierce and his beautiful bride Sarahbeth who tied the knot in the majestic Rocky Mountains yesterday.”

