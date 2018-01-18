Gerard Butler spilled the tea! Andy Cohen asked the 48-year-old actor whether Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston is the better kisser while playing a round of Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, January 17.

Before Cohen, 49, even had a chance to finish reading the question, Butler buried his face in his hands. “Ah, no!” he said. Fellow guest 50 Cent then leaned over and insisted, “No, we need to know this.”

After some careful consideration, the Phantom of the Opera actor responded, “Jennifer Aniston.” The audience immediately began cheering for Butler’s candor, to which he added, “I’m just taking you by surprise!”

The Scottish actor starred opposite Jolie, 42, in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life in 2003 and later worked with Aniston, 48, in The Bounty Hunter in 2010.

Cohen managed to unveil plenty of secrets about Butler during his appearance on the Bravo late-night show. The 300 star also opened up about the time he hooked up with Brandi Glanville.

“We had fun and then I never saw her again,” he said. “Suddenly, I was walking down the street with a director and these guys from TMZ come running down the street going, ‘What about you and Brandi Glanville?’ and I’m like, ‘Who’s Brandi Glanville?’ because I didn’t even know her last name. She got pretty upset about that.”

As for the craziest place he’s had sex? “On the side of a volcano once. That was pretty cool,” Butler mused. “Actually, it was pretty hot — and on a glacier.”

