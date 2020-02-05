Ready to shred! Hailey Langland, Jake Pates and more athletes want fans to know a few key facts about them before they take over the Winter Dew Tour 2020 in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

When it comes to the music they listen to when they need to get hyped for a big competition, these Dew Tour hopefuls have a wide range of tastes. The athletes put everything from Lil Wayne and Eminem to Muse and Flux Pavilion on their pre-race playlists.

The accomplished winter sports stars have even more diverse opinions about their favorite celebrities, crushing on established stars like Jennifer Aniston and up-and-coming artists like Billie Eilish.

This year, new events at the Dew Tour will highlight the talent of some of the world’s best female snowboard and ski athletes, including “street style” skiing and snowboard team challenges. Veteran snowboarder Mary Walsh will also host the Beyond the Bounds session, an all-women’s ride day that will give female athletes the opportunity to build new friendships with other women in the sport.

“Women are no strangers to the Dew Tour as an integral part of the foundation that make up our event’s heart and soul since the event’s inception,” Vice President and General Manager of Dew Tour, Courtney Gresik, said in a press release. “We are immediately proud to elevate our event to the next level this year with the addition of four new disciplines for the extremely talented women and have no doubt that they will put on an exciting show for the fans as they have always done.”

Competitor and winter Olympian Julia Marino praised the ambitious new features of the four-day festival, adding, “It’s awesome that this year there will be even more opportunities for females to compete and continue to push the boundaries of snowboarding.”

Watch the video above to learn fun facts about Arielle Gold, Chase Josey, Kyle Mack and more Winter Dew Tour 2020 competitors before they hit the slopes in Colorado on Thursday, February 6 — and don’t miss the special Women of Dew Tour showcase airing on NBC on Saturday, February 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET.