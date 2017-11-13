Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary With a Kiss

Time flies! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are already celebrating their two-year anniversary together. The model gushed over her beau in an Instagram Story on Sunday, November 12.

“2 yrs w my favorite human,” she captioned a video of the two kissing.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in November 2015 that the stars were dating. “It’s a very new thing. They’re just seeing where it goes,” a source told Us at the time.

Hadid, 22, opened up about how their relationship began during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We actually met at a friend’s birthday party a few years ago, and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria’s Secret show and ended up not coming. I was like, ‘I’ll play it cool. I’ll go to the afterparty.’ He wasn’t there,” she recalled in February.

The two would go on their first date later that week, though. “We played it cool for about 10 minutes, and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,'” she gushed. “We connected really quickly.”

Hadid has previously dated Joe Jonas and Cody Simpson. The former One Direction singer, 24, was once engaged to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards. They got engaged in August 2013 but split in summer 2015.

“She’s devastated and torn up,” a source told Us at the time. “He just wanted to move on and start over in all ways.”

