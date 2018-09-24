Gina Rodriguez has yet to start wedding planning — but she knows who will be invited!

“I have no time!” the actress, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere of her film Smallfoot on Saturday, September 22. “Jane [the Virgin] costars will [be invited]. “They’re all here! They’re incredible. No, I don’t have any time.”

Luckily, Rodriguez has someone in mind to book the photographer and pick out flowers. “I’m really hoping that my mother-in-law will just do it all and I’ll just show up,” she teased. “And I’ll be like, ‘Oh wow, great choices in flowers! Really love this!’”

Last month, Rodriguez exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that she and actor Joe LoCicero are engaged. “I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You’re the first people that I’ve told,” she told Us while promoting her work with Always #EndPeriodPoverty Opens a New Window and Feeding America to donate feminine products to underprivileged females. “I’m marrying a really incredible human being.”

She shared the same sentiment on Saturday night. She added to Us: “He’s the best. He’s the greatest human being on the planet.”

Rodriguez was also joined by LoCicero and her costars Channing Tatum, LeBron James, Common and Zendaya at the Smallfoot premiere at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California. As for if she believes in BigFoot?

“It’s something that’s the unknown. The unknown, the spaces in which we have no fact. We can live in imagination and excitement and it not be scary but really exciting,” she said. “So, there’s a lot of things I believe that I can’t see!”

The animated film hits theaters on Friday, September 28.

