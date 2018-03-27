Gisele Bündchen sticks to a diet consisting of 80 percent vegetables and whole grains. But like any good New Englander, the supermodel can’t resist Dunkin’ Donuts — specifically Munchkins.

“Oh, my God. I cannot have one. I have to have, like, 10,” Bündchen told Wall Street Journal Magazine’s April Style & Design issue in an interview published on Tuesday, March 27. “They’re so tiny . . . It’s a guilty pleasure.”

Though the 37-year-old occasionally strays from her no white sugar, no white flour policy — she’s stringent about family meals. When she and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 40, sit down with their kids Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5, there are no phones or electronics allowed on the table. “Let’s be present. Let’s share. That’s the most important thing for me. I come from a family of eight,” the Brazilian-born model revealed. “Everybody would want to talk. My dad would be like, ‘Raise your hand.’”

In the interview, Bündchen also addressed her concerns for Brady’s health while playing football for the Patriots. (Last month, Brady told SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Movin’ the Chains, that “If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today.”)

“My husband is the father of my children,” she said. “If you don’t don’t have your health, what do you have?”

But it’s ultimately the four-time Super Bowl MVP who will make the call about his retirement. “It’s not my decision to make,” she explained. “It’s his decision, and he knows it. It wouldn’t be fair any other way.”

Bündchen and Brady were married in 2009. He also shares son Jack, 10, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

