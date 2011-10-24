Giuliana Rancic Returns to E! News Five Days After Double Lumpectomy

Welcome back, Giuliana Rancic.

The bubbly 37-year-old — who went public with her breast cancer diagnosis on October 17 — will return to E! News Monday, just five days after she underwent a double lumpectomy.

"I'm so thrilled to get back to work and return to my E! family today," Giuliana told E! News. "I still have a long road ahead, but thanks to everyone's overwhelming love, support and prayers, it will be an easier journey."

Giuliana's husband, Bill, said the Fashion Police co-host is expected to begin radiation in about a month, "after she heals and has her strength back."

"She pulled through it and was kind of relieved to get it over with and get the cancer out and is doing well at home," Bill, 40, said. "She's a fighter and will come back stronger and better than before."

Giuliana also thanked her fans for their support following her breast cancer diagnosis. "The E! viewers have helped me to get through this and stay strong more than they will ever know," she said. "I will be eternally grateful to them for their love."

