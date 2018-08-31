Gladys Knight revealed at her late friend Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday, August 31, that she has pancreatic cancer, the same disease that took the life of the Queen of Soul.

The “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer, 74, spoke about her diagnosis while recalling her final conversation with Franklin, who died at the age of 76 on August 16.

“The last time I talked to her, we were at the same hotel and we didn’t know it. But I know her crew and family, she knows my crew and family,” Knight told WDIV-TV before heading inside the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit for the service. “Aretha said, ‘Get down here,’ so I went down. … We just got to talking, and at that time we shared the fact that we had the same disease.”

The Empress of Soul did not disclose when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Knight recently opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how she is coping with the loss of Franklin.

“I miss her, but I didn’t want her to suffer. I really didn’t,” she said at a USTA Foundation gala in New York City on Monday, August 27. “She knew it was a disease that would take her out, and she just kept on doing what she does best. So Aretha, safe journey.”

The seven-time Grammy winner added, “We all have our days. I mean, we have absolutely no control over that. The Lord tells us where we are going and tells us when we are coming. So I’m not overly upset about it, and He knows how much each one of us can bear, and he calls us home with those things in mind. That’s the way I feel about it because he loves us like that.”

Knight attended the U.S. Open in NYC on Wednesday, August 29. An eyewitness tells Us that she “appeared to be in good spirits” and “got a big reaction from the crowd.”

