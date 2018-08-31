Remembering the Queen of Soul. Musicians, politicians and members of Aretha Franklin’s family gathered at Greater Grace Temple in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, August 31, to lay the singer to rest.

Us Weekly confirmed on August 16 that the 76-year-old died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Fans said goodbye to the Grammy winner at Franklin’s two-day open-casket visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit earlier this week.

Scroll through to see photos and get details from Franklin’s star-studded funeral: