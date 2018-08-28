In Memoriam

Aretha Franklin’s Fans Say Their Final Goodbyes at the Queen of Soul’s Open-Casket Visitation

Fans of Aretha Franklin attend a viewing for the soul music legend at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum on August 28 and 29 for the public to pay their respects. Her funeral will be held August 31 at Greater Grace Temple. (Photo by Paul Sancya-Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images
The Queen of Soul received plenty of love at her open-casket visitation. Fans of the late Aretha Franklin lined up at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit on Tuesday, August 28, to say their final goodbyes to the legendary singer.

The body of Franklin, who died at the age of 76 on August 16 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer, arrived in a white 1940 Cadillac LaSalle hearse for the first part of a two-day public service. Hundreds of people gathered outside the museum, with many sleeping overnight on the sidewalk.

The “Respect” singer was dressed in a red lace suit and crimson satin pumps as she was laid out in a gold casket. The lining of the casket was embroidered with gold thread that spelled out the words “Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul.”