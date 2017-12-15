Pete Davidson is definitely with her. The Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram on Friday, December 15, to post a photo of his new Hillary Clinton tattoo.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” Davidson captioned the photo of the tattoo. “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe 💙Tatt by @jonmesa.”

While the tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, confirms to Us Weekly that the tattoo is real, fans took to the comments to speculate whether or not the tattoo was legit. “Is that real,” one fan commented. “He’s being sarcastic you just can’t tell,” another user wrote.

“Yes, its real! Just did it last night at my shop No Idols Tattoo on Bowery and Grand! It’s a small one on his right leg,” Mesa told Us.

Davidson is friendly with Mesa, who he tagged in the Instagram. Mesa shared pictures giving Davidson, Miley Cyrus and more tattoos backstage at SNL after Davidson invited him to the show in November.

“Had so much fun hanging out at SNL last night and got to do some small but epic homie tats for @mileycyrus @petedavidson and @chrisreddis,” he wrote at the time. “Thanks so much for inviting me Pete!”

The Staten Island native openly supported Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and took jabs at Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live last year.

“I think it’s important to hold onto that outrage,” Davidson said in November 2016 on Weekend Update after the election. “Hold onto your anger and frustration, and let it build and build, so you can release it at the exact right moment: Thanksgiving. Your family wanted Trump? Well, this is what they’re gonna hear the whole entire day: ‘Hey, Grandpa, can you take a second away from loving Hitler to pass me the potatoes?’”

