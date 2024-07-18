Glen Powell is taking over Hollywood — and so is his dog, Brisket.

In fact, Powell, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his upcoming movie Twisters that the rescue pup is the one personal item he’d save in a real-life tornado.

“He’s the first thing I’m saving,” the actor declared, not hiding his surprise over Brisket’s Instagram fame. (The dog’s social media account, @hotbrisket, boasts over 48,000 followers as of now.)

As the story goes, Powell “got Brisket while I was shooting Twisters” and immediately realized “this dog was just meant to be on a movie set,” he explained to Us.

“Every department wanted to hang out [with him] and the cast was just like, ‘Hey, you’re shooting, do you mind if I hang on to Brisket for a couple hours?’” the actor gushed. “Ever since he was born, he [has] just been around everybody. He’s just a real lover and really has such a special personality.”

While Brisket has become such a phenomenon for being, well, Brisket, the pup almost had a completely different name.

“When I really knew I wanted to be a dog dad, it was in the town of Enid in Oklahoma,” Powell recalled. “So, I almost named Brisket, Enid. It’s not as adorable as Brisket.”

He added: “I’m glad [I didn’t]. Brisket’s a better name in my opinion.”

It seems the internet agrees.

Powell walked the Twisters red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere on July 11 with Brisket in his arms. And yes, the dog was wearing his own little bowtie. Brisket was the model companion as Powell, the real star here, answered endless questions about his upcoming film.

Powell stars as storm chaser Tyler Owens in Twister, which hits theaters on Friday, July 19. (This installment is a sequel to the 1996 movie starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton.)

“One of the joys of this job is to return to worlds that got you into this business in the first place. Twisters is such a visceral experience, but it’s [also] about these people and this real community: They’re just cowboys chasing the wind,” he explained to Us. “There’s a sense of freedom, curiosity and fascination that permeates that movie. I left the original wanting to be on that ride. When this came around, [Top Gun: Maverick director] Joseph Kosinski was one of the early writers on the script, and he told me about a role I could potentially be right for. I felt so honored. It would’ve been a real bummer to see anybody wear Tyler’s cowboy hat other than me.”

Reporting by Andrea Simpson