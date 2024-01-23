Glen Powell’s Family Guide- Meet the Actor’s Parents and 2 Siblings

Glen Powell has been working his way up in Hollywood since the early 2000s — and his family has been along for the ride every step of the way.

For instance, when Powell rang in 2024 during a New Year’s celebration in Texas with John Stamos and Chord Overstreet, his parents, Glen Sr. and Cyndy Powell, were in tow. Glen’s mom, dad and two sisters, Lauren Powell Whatton and Leslie Powell, seemingly never miss one of his epic celebrity-filled birthday bashes or red carpet appearances.

“They really do not miss a press event,” Glen said of his parents during a November 2022 appearance on the Today show.

The actor recalled the Top Gun: Maverick team canceling his flight to London after they thought he might have COVID. When he told his parents he couldn’t make the trip, they said, “‘OK, we’ll go anyway.’ They ended up going to London without me.”

Glen revealed that while his family was in London, he “got a FaceTime with Tom Cruise and they were in press with Tom.”

His parents’ choice to attend the press tour without him, was just one of the ways they’re their son’s No. 1 fans. “Whatever we decided to do as kids they always supported us in everything,” Glen gushed.

Scroll down to learn more about the Anyone But You actor’s family:

Glen Sr. Powell

Glen Sr. proposed to Cyndy outside the Jefferson Memorial in 1983. The couple wed in November 1984, and they went on to welcome three children. The twosome raised their family in Austin, Texas, and document their adventures via social media.

Glen Sr., who worked as an executive coach, can be spotted in several of his son’s films as an extra. He played an airline passenger in Anyone But You and was seen walking on a beach in Devotion.

Cyndy Powell

After marrying Glen Sr. in 1983, Cyndy stayed home and raised their three children. When she’s not in Texas, Cyndy is traveling the world in support of her son and daughters and gushing about her grandchildren on social media.

Cyndy has also become a regular on Glen’s movie sets. She was Marge the lunch lady in Everybody Wants Some!!, a NASA woman in Hidden Figures and popped up as an extra in Devotion and Anyone But You.

Lauren Powell Whatton

Lauren is the eldest of the Powell children, born in June 1986. She married Will Whatton in 2014. The couple welcomed their twins, Witt and Gwen, in September 2016.

Leslie Powell

Leslie is the youngest of the Powell kids, born in June 1992. She is a singer and songwriter who lives in Los Angeles. Her music credits include working on episodes of All American, So Help Me Todd and Angel City as well as 2023’s Anyone But You.

Leslie’s song “Us” was featured in 2018’s Set It Up and her track “Here Comes the Queen” was the walkout song for Angel City Football Club’s inaugural 2022 season. “No doubt, [Leslie is] my favorite artist of all,” Glen told Nylon in 2014. “Nothing puts me in a better mood than her music. Remember the name. She’s a star.”

The singer has also been an extra in several of her brother’s movies, including Everybody Wants Some!! and Hidden Figures. Leslie celebrated two years with her boyfriend in October 2023.

Witt and Gwen Whatton

Glen became an uncle in September 2016 when his sister Lauren gave birth to twins Witt and Gwen.

The actor’s nephew and niece have since joined him on red carpets including 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick and visited him on set. The kids traveled to Australia in 2023 when Glen was shooting Anyone But You.