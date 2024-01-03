Glen Powell rang in the New Year with some familiar faces including John Stamos and Regé-Jean Page.

“No Place I’d Rather Be,” Powell, 35, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 3, alongside a slideshow of moments from his New Years trip.

One shot included a group selfie out by the lake. Powell was surrounded by his friends including Page, 35, Stamos, 60, Caitlin McHugh, Chord Overstreet, Kayla Ewell, Tanner Novlan, Ashley Haas, Aubrey Cleland and more. Glen’s parents and sisters, Lauren Powell Whatton and Leslie Powell, also smiled for the camera.

“Best crew to ring in the new year with! 💛🖤💥,” Powell Whatton replied in the comments section.

Novlan, 37, also shared a series of snaps from the getaway including another group shot of the squad on New Year’s Eve decked out in black and gold with crowns and tinsel boas.

“‘24 part 1,” he captioned the pics on Tuesday, January 2.

Keep scrolling to meet Powell’s star-studded New Year’s squad:

John Stamos

Glen and Stamos struck up a friendship after working together on the TV series, Scream Queens, from 2015 to 2016. Over the years, Stamos has visited Glen and his family’s Texas ranch. In December 2023, Stamos recalled a time when Glen pushed him into the lake after he didn’t want to dress up for a party.

“We’re out on this pier by a lake and the dude walks up, tackles me, and throws me into the water,” the Full House alum said in an interview with Bustle at the time. “I’m like, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘Welcome to Texas.’ I’m like, ‘Go find my sunglasses.’”

Caitlin McHugh

Stamos’ wife was also invited to the festivities. She thanked Glen and his family for including her and Stamos in the comments section.

“Thank you for sharing a slice of heaven with us ❤️,” she replied.

Related: How Jana Kramer and More Stars Rang in 2024 on New Year's Eve The ball is getting ready to drop, and the stars are going all out to ring in 2024. Kelsea Ballerini is celebrating New Year’s Eve from Paris, where she is vacationing with boyfriend Chase Stokes. “Healing the past and falling in love in the present happening in lockstep, unabashedly existing in the art of starting […]

Rege-Jean Page

Page was featured in several snaps from the group outing. In 2022, the Bridgerton alum and Glen were cast together in the Amazon TV series Butch and Sundance about Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid.

Chord Overstreet

The Glee alum’s friendship with Glen goes way back to when they were roommates in Los Angeles. According to Ryan Murphy, who created Glee and Scream Queens, he met Glen thanks to his connection to Overstreet.

“[Co-creator] Ian Brennan said, ‘I know this guy Glen Powell, who’s roommates with Chord Overstreet, and I’ve been out with him and I’ve seen him do sort of improv stuff. I think he would be great,'” Ryan Murphy told E! News in September 2015. “That led to me meeting Glen, and as soon as he read it you were like, ‘Oh, my god. Where have you been all my life?'”

Since finding success in Hollywood, Glen and Overstreet have remained close and been on several bro trips together.

Kayla Ewell

Ewell shared the group selfie and other pics from the recent New Year’s trip on her respective social media. “NYE,” she captioned the slideshow.

Glen previously dated Nina Dobrev from July 2017 to November 2017, who worked alongside Ewell on The Vampire Diaries. Ewell and her husband, Novlan, have attended several of Glen’s events including his Halloween parties and the movie premiere of his film Devotion in 2022.

Tanner Novlan

In addition to sharing photos and videos from the trip on his page, Novlan, who is best known for his role in the Liberty Mutual commercials, commented on Glen’s post, “Gang gang.”

Ashley Haas

Haas, who is a sports broadcaster, shared an additional group shot from the trip with a reflective message for the new year.

“I was fortunate to spend this New Years with humans that could not be more real, down to earth, and above all kind,” she penned via Instagram. “In 2024 I hope you you all surround yourselves with humans that make you happy. Live your life how you choose to do so and put yourself first! I’m still learning how to do that myself.”

Aubrey Cleland

The American Idol alum shared a video of her and the squad ringing in the New Year via her Instagram.

“2024 started with a whole bunch of gratitude,” she gushed. “Happy new year 🤍✨🖤.”