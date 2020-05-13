— Glen Powell, Paul Wesley, Jay Ellis, Dane Cook and more took motorcycle rides to donate and deliver 250 meals from STRFSH in Santa Monica to nurses and staff at the Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center in L.A. in partnership with Frontline Foods.

— Tone It Up founders Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn hosted a virtual workout, guided meditation and Q&A to kick off their Summer Tone Up Series.

— Jericho High School student Brandon Cohen wrote and illustrated the book The Dream Teams, about a boy who has trouble sleeping due to his fears. Cohen, 16, is donating all of the proceeds of his book to Pet Peeves. Inc, a nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for the struggling animals who have been abandoned due to COVID-19.



— Country-trap artist Breland dropped his new track “Horseride” following the remix of “My Truck” featuring Sam Hunt. His debut EP, Breland, will be available on Friday, May 22.

— Chef Joey Campanaro teamed up with Just Salad to launch The Big Apple Salad where proceeds will benefit Relief Opportunities for all Restaurants (ROAR NY), which provides direct cash assistance to individual restaurant workers who face an immediate need for financial aid following the COVID-19 outbreak.

— TikTok star Charli D’Amelio shared a selfie while showing off her Swirl Tie Dye iPhone case by Wildflower Cases.

— Busy Philipps and Jamie-Lynn Sigler showed off their Kiva Confections Petra Mints and Terra Bites on Instagram ahead of Mother’s Day.

— Actor Justin Arnold hosted an Instagram Live with jewelry brand Messika to talk about the brand’s various pieces and career advice.

— Pacific Shaving Company will donate $1 to the CDCFoundation.org for every person who shares a video of themself shaving using the hashtags #ZoomGroomChallenge and #PacificShaving and nominates three friends to complete the challenge and out beat their time. An additional $1 will be donated for every person that follows @pacificshaving.