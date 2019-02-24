The best eye candy. Glenn Close brought her dog, Pip, as her date to the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 23, and the pooch even joined her on stage when she won for Best Female Lead.

The pair stole hearts on the blue carpet before the award show in Santa Monica, but the white pup’s cuteness factor ramped right up when Close was announced as the winner for her performance in The Wife.

As the Golden Globe winner, 71, made her way to the stage, she signaled for her well-trained companion to join her, and the pup obediently trotted up the stairs by her side.

“Hope you don’t mind that Pippy came up here with me,” Close told the audience. “He’s my date.”

“I am so honored to be here,” she began before looking down at Pip, who gazed at her adoringly before crossing behind her to stand at her other side. “What’s better than that?” she added with a smile.

Then as she continued her speech, Pip did a joyful roll on the stage. “I brought him up for this very reason,” Close said as she laughed. “It’s called ‘in the moment.’”

“It’s really really ever about the work,” she continued. “No matter what you’re wearing, no matter what red carpet you walk on, no matter what people say to you — and it’s been extremely gratifying and humbling — the fact that we get together and we tell these stories that really make a difference in the world, that is what we do. And that is why I am so honored to be in this room with this particular group of people.”

Earlier in the evening, Close talked about her 4-year-old Havanese.

“He’s the perfect date,” she said, according to Vanity Fair. “He’s the most chill dog. I had to bring him. He makes me laugh. He’s a very intelligent little dog.”

But the actress, who is nominated for an Oscar, said he would not be accompanying her to the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24. “It will be too much for him,” she explained.

