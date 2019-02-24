Award Shows

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2019: Complete Winners List

By
Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson attend the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica on Saturday, February 23, with We the Animals leading the honorees with five nominations, while Eighth Grade, First Reformed and You Were Never Really Here were each up for four awards.

The event, held on the beach in a tent and hosted by Aubrey Plaza, is the last awards show before the Oscars on Sunday, February 24.

Scroll down to see the complete list of winners and nominees.

BEST FEATURE  
Eighth Grade  
First Reformed
***WINNER: If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here 

BEST FIRST FEATURE 
Hereditary
***WINNER: Sorry to Bother You
The Tale
We the Animals
Wildlife 

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD  
A Bread Factory
***WINNER: En el Séptimo Día 
Never Goin’ Back 
Sócrates
Thunder Road 

BEST DIRECTOR  
Debra Granik — Leave No Trace 
***WINNER: Barry Jenkins — If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins — Private Life
Lynne Ramsay — You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader — First Reformed

BEST SCREENPLAY
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland
Colette
***WINNER: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins — Private Life 
Boots Riley — Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader — First Reformed

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
***WINNER: Bo Burnham — Eighth Grade
Christina Choe — Nancy
Cory Finley — Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox — The Tale
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By), Laurie Shephard (Story By) — Blame

Cast, crew and producers of Sorry to Bother You accept Best First Feature onstage during the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Connor — Madeline’s Madeline
Diego Garcia — Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb — Mandy
***WINNER: Sayombhu Mukdeeprom — Suspiria
Zak Mulligan — We the Animals

BEST EDITING
***WINNER: Joe Bini — You Were Never Really Here
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates, Jeremiah Zagar — We the Animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill, Julian Hart — American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall, Gary Levy — The Tale
Nick Houy — Mid90s

BEST FEMALE LEAD
***WINNER: Glenn Close — The Wife
Toni Collette — Hereditary
Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade
Regina Hall — Support the Girls
Helena Howard — Madeline’s Madeline
Carey Mulligan — Wildlife

BEST MALE LEAD
John Cho — Searching
Daveed Diggs — Blindspotting
***WINNER: Ethan Hawke — First Reformed
Christian Malheiros — Sócrates
Joaquin Phoenix — You Were Never Really Here

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Kayli Carter — Private Life
Tyne Daly — A Bread Factory
***WINNER: Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie — Leave No Trace
J. Smith-Cameron — Nancy

BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Raúl Castillo — We the Animals
Adam Driver — BLACKkKLANSMAN
***WINNER: Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Josh Hamilton — Eighth Grade
John David Washington — Monsters and Men

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Suspiria

BEST DOCUMENTARY
Hale County This Morning, This Evening 
Minding the Gap 
Of Fathers and Sons 
On Her Shoulders
Shirkers 
***WINNER: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM 
Burning
The Favourite
Happy as Lazzaro
***WINNER: Roma
Shoplifters 

BONNIE AWARD
***WINNER: Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama

PRODUCERS AWARD
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
***WINNER: Shrihari Sathe

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
***WINNER: Alex Moratto
Ioana Uricaru
Jeremiah Zagar

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD 
Alexandria Bombach
***WINNER: Bing Liu
RaMell Ross

