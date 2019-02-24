The 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica on Saturday, February 23, with We the Animals leading the honorees with five nominations, while Eighth Grade, First Reformed and You Were Never Really Here were each up for four awards.

The event, held on the beach in a tent and hosted by Aubrey Plaza, is the last awards show before the Oscars on Sunday, February 24.

Scroll down to see the complete list of winners and nominees.

BEST FEATURE

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

***WINNER: If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Hereditary

***WINNER: Sorry to Bother You

The Tale

We the Animals

Wildlife

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

A Bread Factory

***WINNER: En el Séptimo Día

Never Goin’ Back

Sócrates

Thunder Road

BEST DIRECTOR

Debra Granik — Leave No Trace

***WINNER: Barry Jenkins — If Beale Street Could Talk

Tamara Jenkins — Private Life

Lynne Ramsay — You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader — First Reformed

BEST SCREENPLAY

Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland

— Colette

***WINNER: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Tamara Jenkins — Private Life

Boots Riley — Sorry to Bother You

Paul Schrader — First Reformed

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

***WINNER: Bo Burnham — Eighth Grade

Christina Choe — Nancy

Cory Finley — Thoroughbreds

Jennifer Fox — The Tale

Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By), Laurie Shephard (Story By) — Blame

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Connor — Madeline’s Madeline

Diego Garcia — Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb — Mandy

***WINNER: Sayombhu Mukdeeprom — Suspiria

Zak Mulligan — We the Animals

BEST EDITING

***WINNER: Joe Bini — You Were Never Really Here

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates, Jeremiah Zagar — We the Animals

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill, Julian Hart — American Animals

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall, Gary Levy — The Tale

Nick Houy — Mid90s

BEST FEMALE LEAD

***WINNER: Glenn Close — The Wife

Toni Collette — Hereditary

Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade

Regina Hall — Support the Girls

Helena Howard — Madeline’s Madeline

Carey Mulligan — Wildlife

BEST MALE LEAD

John Cho — Searching

Daveed Diggs — Blindspotting

***WINNER: Ethan Hawke — First Reformed

Christian Malheiros — Sócrates

Joaquin Phoenix — You Were Never Really Here

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Kayli Carter — Private Life

Tyne Daly — A Bread Factory

***WINNER: Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie — Leave No Trace

J. Smith-Cameron — Nancy

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Raúl Castillo — We the Animals

Adam Driver — BLACKkKLANSMAN

***WINNER: Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Josh Hamilton — Eighth Grade

John David Washington — Monsters and Men

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Suspiria

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

Shirkers

***WINNER: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Burning

The Favourite

Happy as Lazzaro

***WINNER: Roma

Shoplifters

BONNIE AWARD

***WINNER: Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

PRODUCERS AWARD

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

***WINNER: Shrihari Sathe

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

***WINNER: Alex Moratto

Ioana Uricaru

Jeremiah Zagar

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Alexandria Bombach

***WINNER: Bing Liu

RaMell Ross

