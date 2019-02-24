The 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica on Saturday, February 23, with We the Animals leading the honorees with five nominations, while Eighth Grade, First Reformed and You Were Never Really Here were each up for four awards.
The event, held on the beach in a tent and hosted by Aubrey Plaza, is the last awards show before the Oscars on Sunday, February 24.
Scroll down to see the complete list of winners and nominees.
BEST FEATURE
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
***WINNER: If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Hereditary
***WINNER: Sorry to Bother You
The Tale
We the Animals
Wildlife
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
A Bread Factory
***WINNER: En el Séptimo Día
Never Goin’ Back
Sócrates
Thunder Road
BEST DIRECTOR
Debra Granik — Leave No Trace
***WINNER: Barry Jenkins — If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins — Private Life
Lynne Ramsay — You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader — First Reformed
BEST SCREENPLAY
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland
— Colette
***WINNER: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins — Private Life
Boots Riley — Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader — First Reformed
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
***WINNER: Bo Burnham — Eighth Grade
Christina Choe — Nancy
Cory Finley — Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox — The Tale
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By), Laurie Shephard (Story By) — Blame
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Connor — Madeline’s Madeline
Diego Garcia — Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb — Mandy
***WINNER: Sayombhu Mukdeeprom — Suspiria
Zak Mulligan — We the Animals
BEST EDITING
***WINNER: Joe Bini — You Were Never Really Here
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates, Jeremiah Zagar — We the Animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill, Julian Hart — American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall, Gary Levy — The Tale
Nick Houy — Mid90s
BEST FEMALE LEAD
***WINNER: Glenn Close — The Wife
Toni Collette — Hereditary
Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade
Regina Hall — Support the Girls
Helena Howard — Madeline’s Madeline
Carey Mulligan — Wildlife
BEST MALE LEAD
John Cho — Searching
Daveed Diggs — Blindspotting
***WINNER: Ethan Hawke — First Reformed
Christian Malheiros — Sócrates
Joaquin Phoenix — You Were Never Really Here
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Kayli Carter — Private Life
Tyne Daly — A Bread Factory
***WINNER: Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie — Leave No Trace
J. Smith-Cameron — Nancy
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Raúl Castillo — We the Animals
Adam Driver — BLACKkKLANSMAN
***WINNER: Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Josh Hamilton — Eighth Grade
John David Washington — Monsters and Men
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Suspiria
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
Shirkers
***WINNER: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Burning
The Favourite
Happy as Lazzaro
***WINNER: Roma
Shoplifters
BONNIE AWARD
***WINNER: Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
PRODUCERS AWARD
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
***WINNER: Shrihari Sathe
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
***WINNER: Alex Moratto
Ioana Uricaru
Jeremiah Zagar
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Alexandria Bombach
***WINNER: Bing Liu
RaMell Ross
