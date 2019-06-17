RIP

Gloria Vanderbilt Dead: Fashion Designer and Anderson Cooper’s Mother Dies at 95

By

Gloria Vanderbilt, the fashion designer and mother of Anderson Cooper, has died. She was 95.

Gloria Vanderbilt Sitting Drinking a Glass of Wine
Gloria Vanderbilt attends the National Arts Club’s Literary Committee Honoring Joyce Carol Oates in New York City on April 7, 2009. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The CNN correspondent confirmed the news in a video tribute to his mom that aired on the network on Monday, June 16. “Gloria Vanderbilt died as she lived — on her own terms,” Cooper, 52, said during an on-air eulogy on Monday morning.

Vanderbilt was born in New York City on February 20, 1924. Throughout her life, Vanderbilt was known for her work as a fashion designer, author and actress. She made her stage debut in August 1954 as the lead in the romantic drama The Swan in Mountainhome, Pennsylvania.

Gloria Vanderbilt Dead at 95
Gloria Vanderbilt attends ‘The World of Gloria Vanderbilt: Collages, Dream Boxes and Recent Paintings’ Preview Party Gala to benefit the Huntsville Museum of Art in New York City on September 12, 2012. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

This story is developing.

