Gloria Vanderbilt, the fashion designer and mother of Anderson Cooper, has died. She was 95.

The CNN correspondent confirmed the news in a video tribute to his mom that aired on the network on Monday, June 16. “Gloria Vanderbilt died as she lived — on her own terms,” Cooper, 52, said during an on-air eulogy on Monday morning.

Vanderbilt was born in New York City on February 20, 1924. Throughout her life, Vanderbilt was known for her work as a fashion designer, author and actress. She made her stage debut in August 1954 as the lead in the romantic drama The Swan in Mountainhome, Pennsylvania.

This story is developing.

