A 9-year-old motorbike rider’s parents have revealed how they plan on paying her legacy forward after she died in a “freak accident.”

Brooke Carlton was killed on Sunday, June 2, while riding her electric motorbike at Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park when she was “struck by another juvenile,” according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

In the aftermath, a GoFundMe page was set up for Brooke’s parents, Jason and Angie, which has since raised more than $70,000.

“There has been a bit of concern as to where the funds from donations and the GoFundMe will go towards,” the fundraiser’s organizer wrote on Tuesday, June 4. “After speaking to Jason and Angie last night, they have a phenomenal idea that is going to go straight back to the kids and all who knew Brooke.”

They continued, “Not only will this idea bring comfort to surrounding families, but we will be able to have a little piece of her wherever we go.”

According to the GoFundMe, Brooke’s loved ones are looking to partner with a “stuffed animal/stuffie company” to turn their plan into a reality.

“For those that knew Brooke personally, she was well known for ‘making waves’ with her sassy-pants, ‘her way or the highway’ attitude,” the page read. “We still have many unanswered questions about what truly happened, but after much discussion last night with Jason, we have come up with some ideas to keep Brooke’s ‘waves’ alive for years to come. We’re not gonna make waves, we’re gonna make a tsunami for you baby girl.”

Jason and Angie “are absolutely speechless and feel completely uplifted at quietly watching these things happen for their baby girl Brookie,” the organizer noted.

The page continued, “We all miss you sweet baby, but we know you are in His hands now (and probably asking him for some ice cream).”

Four separate events will be held to honor Brooke, according to the GoFundMe, including one at the Motorsports Park where she died.

“Yesterday the good Lord called our dear Brooke Lily to heaven after a freak accident at a local motocross track,” Jason and Angie wrote Monday, June 3, on the site. “Our entire family is still trying to understand why our Brookie, but we firmly believe that God needed her and called her home to be with him.”

The post continued, “While we take this time to be with our family, PLEASE lift our family into your thoughts and prayers, and hold your loved ones a little tighter for us as we try to navigate through this sudden hurdle in our lives. We love you always and forever Brooke Lily #irideforbrooke.”