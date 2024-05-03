The Golden Bachelor winner Theresa Nist is taking her recent paparazzi photos in stride.

Theresa, 70, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 2, to share a series of pictures that featured her carrying a trash can, seemingly poking fun at photos of her that were published in The Sun. “The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist was seen taking out her trash inside her office,” she quipped in her caption. “Theresa wore a short dress from Zara and a hint of berry lipstick to do the chore but left her cell phone on her desk.”

She continued, “This was the second time Theresa was spotted since she and Gerry [Turner] announced their divorce. The trash can appeared to be empty.”

The photos she seems to be referencing were published alongside a caption that described Nist, who recently split from The Golden Bachelor lead, as looking “downcast.”

Members of Bachelor Nation took to Theresa’s comments section to show love for the reality star’s parody post, including Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima, who wrote, “Omg this is the best!!!❤️😂 I love you.” Susie Evans, who appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor added, “You’re so funny for this Theresa!! 😂😂😂 I love to see you poking fun at the paparazzi! Can we also just take a minute to say how creepy it is people were photographing you outside of your home and without consent. You’re handling all of this so well! ❤️.”

Theresa and Gerry, 72, announced their decision to divorce during an April 12 episode of Good Morning America, three months after tying the knot on live TV.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry shared, adding that it was the “best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Following her appearance on Good Morning America, Theresa took to Instagram to share that there were no hard feelings about the marriage not working out.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever,” she wrote. “It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything. Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s OK.”