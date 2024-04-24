Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist is going back to her roots amid her divorce from Gerry Turner.

“Gardening has been a constant source of joy in my life. It feeds my body, mind and soul. It does you a world of good,” Theresa, 70, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 23. “You’re out in fresh air and sunshine (or clouds and rain) and your hands are in dirt (wear gloves!). You’re getting plenty of exercise, pushing a wheelbarrow, pulling weeds, pulling the hose to water everything and walking everywhere. You’re nourishing the soil and nurturing plants to grow to their best ability.”

Alongside the message, Theresa shared a series of gardening snaps. In one pic, she was all smiles as she seemingly crouched beside one of her grandchildren.

“It’s meditative and energizing all at once,” Theresa continued. “And in the early morning and at the end of the day you get to walk around or sit back and relax and bask in its beauty. My daughter and I highly recommend it to everyone!”

Theresa’s daughter, Jen Woolston, took to the comment section to lovingly poke fun at her mom’s beloved hobby, writing, “Also how much money have we spent on plants over the years?! lol but no, worth it… we love it 🌼.” (Theresa shared Woolston and son Tommy Nist with late husband William “Billy” Nist.)

The social media upload marks Theresa’s first since she spoke out about her and Gerry’s split earlier this month. (The pair met during Golden Bachelor season 1, which ended with Gerry getting down on one knee and proposing to Theresa during the November 2023 finale.)

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement at the time. “It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything. Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s OK.”

Theresa and Gerry announced their decision to divorce on April 12 — just three months after they tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Gerry, 72, said on Good Morning America. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Hours later, Us Weekly broke the news that Gerry had filed to dissolve their marriage in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana. He cited the “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage as the reason behind the split.

Theresa, who had a prenuptial agreement with Gerry, has since been spotted still wearing her Neil Lane diamond engagement ring.