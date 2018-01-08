They’re just like Us! The stars at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, opened up to Us Weekly video correspondent Christina Garibaldi about the strangest things that have happened to them this past year. From the weird moments to the most embarrassing, watch the video for some laugh-out-loud stories from our favorite celebs.

“Well I just met Meryl Streep. So if strange means freaking awesome!” Kelly Clarkson told Us at the Beverly Hilton while she walked down the red carpet after meeting her idol. When Garibaldi asked her to recount what she said to the actress, she replied: “I don’t know! I was like ‘I love you!’”

The Grammy winner told Us that she didn’t realize she interrupted Streep while she was taking photos with women from the Time’s Up movement. “It was an inappropriate time!” She added. As previously reported, the singer, 35, completely fangirled over the actress after her interview with Ryan Seacrest.

Allison Janney also recalled an embarrassing moment. “I sat down to give an interview and my whole dress ripped up the back. Oh my God, and the sound was so loud, everyone started laughing. I almost started crying!”

The actress, who took home the Golden Globe Sunday night for her performance in I, Tonya, continued: “I was like, ‘You guys, this is not funny! This is a serious wardrobe malfunction.’ And I had to wear a cardigan tied around my waist for the rest of the day.”

As for former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir? “Tara got married!” he told Us. His best friend and fellow athlete Tara Lipinski tied the knot with hubby Todd Kapostasy on June 24. Lipinski, who was side-by-side with her best friend on the red carpet, continued, “And you were my bridesman!”

To hear more strange encounters from celebs like Issa Rae and Samara Weaving, watch the video above!

