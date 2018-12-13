Festive and frisky! Goldie Hawn has the hots for her man, Kurt Russell, even when they dress up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

“Never thought I’d be sleeping with Santa!” the 73-year-old actress captioned a snapshot of the couple posing in character alongside their dogs on Thursday, December 13, to promote their holiday Netflix movie, Christmas Chronicles.

Russell, 67, for his part, also hasn’t shied away from discussing the duo’s love life. In April 2017, he revealed that the pair were busted by authorities while having sex on their first date!

After a night out on the town, the Overboard stars headed back to Hawn’s Los Angeles estate, which was being renovated at the time. “[We decided] the night wasn’t over yet,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said on Harry. “We eventually found our way upstairs, toking around at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom, now, and we are realistically having sex … Police walked in because we had to break into the place to get in. It was a lot of fun, I’ll tell you what. I can’t believe it was such a long time ago.”

The lovebirds, who never married, met in 1966 while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, but kickstarted their relationship in 1984 while filming Swing Shift. The pair have one son together, Wyatt Russell. Hawn also shares children Kate and Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and Kurt shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.

In October 2015, Hawn opened up about the couple’s strong partnership and revealed why they never tied the knot.

“I’ve been married twice. Basically, once you’ve done it once, once you’ve done it twice, you realize that marriage, or the act of marrying, has nothing to do with the success,” she said on the British talk show Chatty Man, referencing her marriages to Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976 and Hudson from 1976 to 1982. “The wake-up call every day is, ‘Do I want to be with this man? Do I want to be in this relationship? Am I willing to give something? How can it flourish and do I want to be there?’ Any marriage, any ceremony, any ring will not define that truth.”

