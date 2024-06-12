Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, experienced an attempted home invasion at their Los Angeles home — not once, but twice.

“We were robbed once,” Hawn, 78, said on the Wednesday, June 12, episode of the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast. “We went out, went to dinner together and we were gone [for] maybe 2 hours and 20 minutes or something. We came back and went in the house. … And I said, ‘Well, honey, I think I’m going to go to bed.’ And like he says every night, ‘Now?’”

Hawn said she “just lost it” after she went up the stairs and walked into her closet. “They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets, and they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they’re very, very sophisticated and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean,” she said.

Hawn recalled thinking the odds were in her favor that there wouldn’t be another break-in, but she and Russell, 73, experienced another invasion earlier this year.

“I’m in the house by myself. It’s the dog and I hear this big thump upstairs, and I was alone. Kurt wasn’t there and I went, ‘What the hell was that?'” she said. “It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? I mean, and as it turned out, the next day we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house.”

After Kelly Ripa exclaimed, “That’s terrifying!” Hawn noted that she “couldn’t believe it.”

“What is happening here?” Hawn said, adding that she’s had a guard “especially” when she’s alone. “I’m never without a guard. We have a nice relationship with our guard. And you feel good, you feel good.”

Hawn noted that she has her kids Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Boston Russell “down the street.” She added that Wyatt Russell is in Atlanta, so they’re making a trip because she “can’t be without the grandchildren.” (Hawn shares Kate, 45, and Oliver, 47, with her ex-husband, Bill Hudson, and shares Wyatt, 37, with Kurt, who welcomed Boston, 44, with his ex-wife, Season Hubley.)

“It’s so lovely there, I said, ‘Hey, guys, why don’t we all move there?’” she said of Atlanta. “Because we all said if one moves, we all have to move together. That’s what we’ve always said.”

Hawn noted that they wanted to have a lot of land where everyone could live within “proximity” to each other.

“It was our dream really to have a family compound like that because we all get along, but we would do houses farther away from each other when we get tired of each other,” she said. “But we kind of have that now.”