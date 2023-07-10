Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Blended Family: A Complete Guide

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are an iconic Hollywood love story — with a modern Hollywood family.

The actors have a blended family of six. When reconnecting on the set of 1983’s Swing Shift — Hawn and Russell first met as a 21-year-old and teenager, respectively, during the filming of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966 — Hawn was already the mom of daughter Kate Hudson and son Oliver Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson. Kurt, for his part, was dad of son Boston Russell, whom he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley. While Hawn and Kurt have famously never tied the knot, they completed their family in 1986 with the birth of their son, Wyatt Russell.

In 2019, Kate and Oliver recalled the first time their mom brought Kurt over to meet her children. “Mom said that’s when she fell in love with Kurt,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress told her brother on their “Sibling Revelry” podcast. “Because she brought him back to the house and we had already been asleep, and we shared a room, and he sat down next to each of us, he sat down next to you first and watched you sleep and then came by.”

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to the Hawn-Russell-Hudson family: