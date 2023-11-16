Meredith Hagner is pregnant with her and husband Wyatt Russell’s second baby.

“He just kind of rolls with the tide and see what comes,” Russell, 37, teased to E! News on Thursday, November 16, when asked about his son Buddy’s reaction to the news. “Buddy understands there’s a baby in the belly, but when the baby actually comes out, he’s gonna be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a real thing!’”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor added that Buddy, 2, is as “prepared as you can be” to become a big brother.

Russell and Hagner, 36, met on the set of 2016’s Folk Hero & Funny Guy and they got engaged two years later. Wyatt and the actress wed in September 2019 at his parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Aspen home.

One year later, Wyatt and Hagner announced they were expecting their first baby — through his sister Kate Hudson’s Instagram page.

“Celebrating our next family member today,” Kate, 44 — who is Hawn’s daughter with ex Bill Hudson — wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel. We are over the moon and can’t wait!!!!”

Days later, Hagner confirmed her pregnancy news by sharing snaps from her tropical baby shower. “Cat (baby) is out of the bag! But still very much in the bag (placenta),” she joked via her Instagram. “What a wild gift to carry this sweet life. my soulmate/ husband and I are overjoyed. Thanks to my california nearest and dearests for this magical, heavily covid tested day💕💕.”

Hagner gave birth to her and Wyatt’s first baby, son Buddy, in March 2021. Buddy is the seventh grandchild of Hawn, 77, and Kurt, 72. Kate has three kids: Ryder, whom she shares with Chris Robinson, Bingham, who she shares with Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Oliver Hudson, Wyatt and Kate’s older brother, shares kids Wilder, Bodhi and Rio with his wife, Erinn Bartlett. Wyatt and Hagner’s new addition will be Hawn and Kurt’s eighth grandchild.

Shortly after Buddy’s birth, Wyatt gushed to Entertainment Tonight about watching Hawn and Kurt as doting grandparents.

“Starting with my brother’s or my sister’s first child, they’re Gogo and Gogi,” Wyatt revealed in March 2021. “My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom’s nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call ‘em.”