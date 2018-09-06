Nothing is off limits with Oliver Hudson! The 41-year-old Splitting Up Together star didn’t hold back from sharing personal information during his Thursday, September 6, appearance on The Match Game.

Us Weekly caught up with Hudson following the taping of the show, during which he admitted he’s gotten multiple Brazilian waxes, among other things. The actor revealed to Us that it was his wife, Erinn Bartlett, who got him into the spa trend.

“It started a little bit ago when she gave me a list of errands to run and that was one of them,” the California native dished to Us. “So I did it and then fun things happened because of it, so I went with her a few more times and it was something we did together.”

Hudson added: “But, I think I’m over it now, it hurts just a little too much to keep continuing to do it.”

As for his time on the game show, where he was censored quite a bit, Hudson told Us: “They kept running up to me and saying that was great but please try it again and not swear!”

Sandra Bernhard, who appeared alongside Hudson on the Match Game panel, also opened up to Us Weekly about touching the actor’s chest during the taping of the show. “It was nice!” the comedian quipped. “Not rock hard or anything, but he’s got very smooth skin.”

The Roseanne alum also added that Hudson, “had a couple cocktails beforehand so he loved it.”

See Hudson and Oliver’s episode of Match Game, which is set to air on ABC Thursday, September 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

