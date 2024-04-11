Golfer Wyndham Clark hit a hole-in-one when he landed his girlfriend, Alicia Bogdanski.

Clark and Bogdanski met through mutual friends at the end of 2021 and have chosen to keep much of their relationship under wraps – however Bogdanski continues to support Clark’s career as a golfer.

“If I see him overthinking something, I try to pull him back down, get him grounded and make him see things in perspective,” Bogdanski told Golf Digest in a September 2023 interview.

Bogdanski also was there for Clark after he won the June 2023 U.S. open. The couple were spotted kissing on the 18th hole green in the final round.

“Once it went in, it was just waterworks and everything kind of hit me at once,” Clark told People in June 2023 of the win. “Just all the times I’ve dreamt about doing this, and how hard I’ve work, and how many obstacles I’ve faced, to finally break through and do something like this was amazing.”

Keep scrolling to see more details about Clark and Bogdanski’s relationship:

2021

In a September 2023 interview with Golf Digest, Clark and Bogdanski revealed that they met through mutual friends at the end of 2021.

June 2023

Clark won the 2023 U.S. Open, and to mark the special occasion, Bogdanski sealed his win with a kiss.

December 2023

Clark took to social media to share that his family and Bogdanski celebrated Christmas in Mexico.

“A Cabo Christmas,” he captioned a carousel of photos of the trip including a sweet photo of the couple.

February 2024

Bogdanski supported her boyfriend after he took home the win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

March 2024

Bogdanski accompanied Clark and some other friends to a couple sporting games in Colorado.

“Amazing weekend going back home to watch my two favorite teams @coloradoavalanchhe & @nuggets both get huge wins,” Clark wrote via Instagram along with some photos of him and his friends. “Thank you for having me out, I can’t wait to cheer them both on in the playoffs!”