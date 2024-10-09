Gordon Ramsay is not a huge fan of Dua Lipa’s viral Diet Coke recipe.

On Tuesday, October 8, Ramsay, 57, shared a video of himself trying out Lipa’s recipe, which involves mixing Diet Coke with jalapeño juice, pickle juice and is topped off with a few pickle slices.

“OK let’s go,” Ramsay said in a TikTok video before pouring all the contents into a red cup. “Diet Coke in, a little bit of jalapeño juice, little pickle juice, pickles in, jalepeños in and that top that up with some more Coke and just a little bit more juice.”

Ramsay then proceeds to drink the concoction — which he immediately spits out.

“Dua Lipa! For God’s sake girl! You’ll ruin your vocal cords!” he joked.

Lipa, 29, left a comment on the video saying, “Gordon!! You’re getting lost in the sauce!!!”

Several fans insisted that Ramsay didn’t make the drink properly, noting that he put too much juice in it.

“I followed her way and it’s delicious.. U put too much juice … not stirring and no ice probably ruins it,” one user said, while another joked, “You didn’t have the pickles from Dua Lipa’s hand. I’ve heard that’s the secret ingredient.”

On Saturday, October 5, Lipa shared a video of her drink recipe.

“Everyone is staring at me,” she said in her TikTok while making the drink. “The lady in the back is like, ‘What the hell is she doing?’”

After the drink is complete, Lipa gave it off to her friends to try — and they approved!

“It’s, like, randomly not bad,” one friend says.

Over the weekend, Lipa performed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival where she hyped up the crowds with songs like “One Kiss,” “Levitating” and “Houdini.” She is also set to perform again next weekend.

While in Austin, Lipa shared several videos of her line dancing at a country bar with friends.

“HONKY TONK HEAVEN!! AUSTIN SEE YOU AGAIN NEXT SATURDAY!!!” she captioned her Instagram post on Monday, October 7.

Nearly six months ago, Lipa dropped her third full-length album, Radical Optimism — which she said taught her to “relax in instability.”

“In 2021, a friend of mine told me about the term ‘radical optimism’ and said that’s what the world collectively needed,” she wrote in a lengthy post via X in May. “That term has stuck with me for these past three years and has become more and more relevant to the way I view every day. Nothing is ever linear, and sometimes you just gotta roll with the punches.”

Lipa went on to write that throughout the past three years she has “found happiness and joy in the unknown.”

“I find optimism in the toughest days and look to them for growth,” she noted. “Embracing the power of words to be a catalyst for hope, I try to find beauty and meaning even in the midst of chaos.”