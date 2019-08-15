



Game of Thrones star Josephine Gillan is asking the public for support to reunite with her child.

Gillan, who played Marei on the HBO series, claimed that her 8-month-old daughter, Gloria, was “kidnapped” by Israeli social services at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 4.

“The disturbing moment that the #Israeli #socialservices kidnapped my baby!😢 At 12:30pm at night on Sunday! My friend pleaded!🙏 But was threatened to jail if she did not hand over my baby! me & loving friend and her family! We are all heartbroken! 😩💔 #IsraeliCrimes #unjust 😫,” Gillan tweeted, along with a video of her friend following police officers with the baby in her arms.

Three days after the incident, Gillan created a GoFundMe, where she asked fans for donations to support her legal battle to reunite her with her daughter.

“I’m not currently working [on Game of Thrones] as it’s finished now and I’ve been busy with motherhood,” Gillan wrote. “I came to Israel to have my baby, my beloved daughter is almost 8 months old, I raised and cared for her from birth.”

The HBO star explained that, when her daughter was five months old, Israeli social services decided that the baby should live with a friend while the actress went to therapy for postnatal depression. When Israeli officials came for the child last week, Gillan — who was not present at the time — claims that officers threatened her friend with jail time if she did not hand over the infant.

“The police … kidnapped my daughter and took her to another family!” Gillan wrote. “I’m not allowed to see her or have contact! I have no idea where she is!! I was not there at the time and was not aware of what they had done! It’s absolutely outrageous! I have not done anything wrong and neither has my friend who was caring from her!”

She continued, “What Israeli social services have done is illegal and I’m fighting to get her back! … No child should be without there [sic] parent! Especially if they are good and care for the child devotedly!”

According to Independent, the officials who removed Gloria from the home were acting on a court order and temporarily placed the baby in foster care.

In a statement to The Times of Israel, the country’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Social Services said the case is being dealt with various departments, including the ministry’s international department, which is in contact with British welfare authorities.

“Our only priority is the welfare of the baby and we are trying to find the best solution,” the statement read.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!