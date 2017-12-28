When Meghan Specksgoor first laid eyes on her dog Chance at the Richmond Animal League in Virginia, he was in pretty bad shape. The mixed breed pup — who was then known as Chap — had been brought in with a shattered jaw from someone shooting at him.

“We had surgery done to get a plate put in his jaw and he has been perfect ever since,” Specksgoor told Bored Panda on Wednesday, December 27. “He’s been renamed after my favorite rapper Chance the Rapper. I thought it was fitting since he had been given a second chance at life.”

So when Specksgoor — who is very protective of Chance — had to visit New York City she decided to leave him with her father (a.k.a. grandpa) rather than placing the pooch in a kennel with strangers.

My dad is babysitting Chance this weekend while I’m in NYC, someone please get this man a grandchild 😂😂😂😂😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/kj38w90jF0 — meghan specksgoor (@specksgoor) December 24, 2017

“Chance is allowed to do whatever he wants with my dad. Like an actual grandchild and is given all sorts of treats the whole time he’s with him,” she told Bored Panda. She wasn’t exaggerating. While Specksgoor was in Manhattan, her dad treated Chance to takeout, a doggy manicure and a playdate at the park with ice cream.

Specksgoor shared her dad’s updates on Twitter. Sample text: “Hey mom, gramps is going to sleep with me tonight, is there anything we need to tell him? Hope you are having as much fun as I am. See you tomorrow and good night, love you soon much.”

Both Specksgoor’s dad and Chance are enjoying viral fame. Her Tweet has been liked more than 186,000 times. “I have never seen anything this wholesome and cute,” wrote one user. Added another: “Why is this the most adorable thing I have ever seen?”

