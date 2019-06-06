Country singer Granger Smith’s 3-year-old son died from drowning, Us Weekly can confirm.

“I can confirm that it was a tragic drowning at home,” a rep for the “Happens Like That” singer, 39, said in a statement to Us. Just Jared was the first to report the news.

Smith announced the heartbreaking news that his little one had passed away on Thursday, June 6, with a sweet photo of River wrapped in his arms. “I have to deliver unthinkable news,” he wrote. “We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

The singer went on to state how much his child meant to him, writing, “Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

Smith’s wife, Amber Smith, also shared his words, along with her own photo of herself with River, adding, “Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news.”

Radar Online reported Thursday that the family called 911 from their home in Georgetown, Texas, one day prior. The Williamson County Police Department’s EMS and Fire Unit responded to the medical emergency, according to the outlet.

The family’s tragedy has prompted responses from many in the music industry, including Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris, who all shared sympathetic messages of support for the family.

“I cant imagine what y’all are going thru. Praying for u [sic] and ur [sic] family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys,” the “You Make It Easy” crooner, 42, wrote, with Morris, 29, writing, “I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time,” Morris comforted.

The couple is asking for donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name in lieu of gifts.

Granger and Amber, who wed in February 2010, also share daughter London, 7, and son Lincoln, 5.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!