Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had big shoes to fill after Aaron Rodgers’ 2023 departure — but his girlfriend, Ronika Stone, has always had his back.

“He’s a ten without the jersey too 🤪,” Stone captioned a series of snaps with Love during the 2022 season, cheekily referring to his jersey number and his sexy physique.

Stone, who is a professional volleyball player, has been part of Love’s NFL journey since shortly after he was drafted in April 2020. When Rodgers was traded by the Packers in April 2023, Stone was on hand to celebrate her boyfriend’s promotion to starting quarterback.

“Play time over, this the big league,” Stone wrote via Instagram in August 2023, alongside two photos from her partner’s first game leading the squad. “#1 fan🖤,” Love replied in the comments.

Scroll down to see Love and Stone’s romance from the beginning:

April 2020

Love was picked 26 overall for the NFL draft. He signed with the Green Bay Packers as the backup for then-starting quarterback Rodgers.

September 2020

Stone teased her romance with Love via social media, captioning two selfies, “Have you cleaned your mirror yet?”

May 2021

Eight months later, Love made his and Stone’s relationship Instagram official after attending Stone’s brother’s wedding as her plus one. “Wedding vibes,” he wrote alongside several photo booth pictures of the pair in color-coordinated outfits from the Lake Tahoe, California ceremony.

October 2021

The twosome showed off their couple style in matching Halloween vampire costumes. “Freaks come out at night 🧛🏽‍♂️,” Love wrote via Instagram while posing with his partner. Stone shared the same spooky snap, captioning it, “I mean it when I say it’s a forever thing.”

November 2021

Love made his NFL debut as a starter during the Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs after Rodgers had to sit following a positive COVID test. Love, however, was outshined by Stone who made headlines for her terrible seats at the game.

“Oh my god, they gave Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mom the worst seats in the house,” one fan wrote via Twitter, showing a picture of Stone smiling at the very top of the stadium while sitting next to Love’s mom. “Chiefs got Jordan Love people up so high they can touch the cloud,” another Twitter user shared.

Stone got in on the fun, sharing a picture via her Instagram Story of her perspective of the field from the nosebleeds. “The view was better than it seemed. I swear!” she captioned the snap, adding a skull emoji.

She later reposted a Sports Center social media story about her seats, writing, “I always wanted to be on sportscenter … thought it’d be for volleyball tho” with a laughing crying face emoji.

June 2022

The duo jetted off to Puerto Rico for a summer getaway. “If life is a movie, then you’re the best part,” Stone wrote alongside a series of vacation snaps, including one of her kissing Love under a waterfall.

December 2022

Love sported red and white pajamas as he celebrated Christmas with Stone. The pair’s matching holiday attire included their dog wearing the same pattern on its sweater.

August 2023

After Rodgers left the Packers for the New York Jets, Love entered the 2023 NFL season as Green Bay’s starter. Stone was in attendance when he suited up to lead the squad and traveled to Atlanta the next month to show her support for Love on the road.