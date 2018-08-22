Country singer Gretchen Wilson was taken into custody after allegedly encouraging police to arrest her following a physical altercation with a passenger on an airplane.

The “Redneck Woman” singer, 45, was arrested for 2nd-degree breach of peace on Tuesday, August 21, at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, following a flight from D.C. According to TMZ, the country singer and the passenger got into a heated argument over using a first class bathroom. Their argument escalated into a shoving match and the “Still Rollin'” singer continued to “look back down the aisle at the passenger and the two exchanged threatening hand gestures” with flight attendants stepping in and requesting Wilson stop.

She was later met by State Police at Bradley International Airport where she “threw her hands in the air and demanded to be arrested,” according to the outlet. Wilson is scheduled to appear at a private event at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday, August 22, and according to a source, the show is still on.

Her bail has been set to $1000 and she is expected to appear in court in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Wilson became a well-known country star with her hits “Redneck Woman” and “Here for the Party,” and later won a Grammy award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2004. She was sued by The Black Crowes for copyright violation in July 2008, with the band alleging that Wilson’s “Work Hard, Play Harder” was taken from the Crowes’ “Jealous Again.” The lawsuit was later settled out of court.

TMZ also reported that Gretchen had been issued an in-flight citation for being verbally abusive to members of American Airlines staff in October 2007, while en route to Los Angeles from Nashville.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!