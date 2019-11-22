



McDreamy 2.0? Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) might have a new man thanks to Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) after the Thursday, November 21, midseason finale of Grey’s Anatomy. Plus, Meredith Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) all got some pretty shocking baby news.

Yang sent Grey a package in honor of her return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, however, Grey never received it. On her first day back, she did have to deal with a new doctor Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) that was annoying and she wasn’t going to let him disrespect her.

“This is my house. You’re a guest in my home,” Grey told him.

When Grey told Yang she never got the package, she told her that the new doctor was the present and called him “McWidow” because he lost his wife to a medical condition. It seems like Grey has a new man, especially after Andrew Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) dumped her last week.

Jo’s a New Mom

While Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) was away, Jo got a call from Station 19 that a baby was dropped off at the fire department and she was a volunteer to go be with the baby. Because that happened to her as a child, she had a lot of guilt about leaving the baby with a social worker and decided to keep it. She didn’t even tell Alex, and Link (Chris Carmack) was the first one to find out.

“One could argue that it was in fact too much too soon,” she told Link.

Shepherd’s Baby Daddy Drama

Shepherd had put off getting an ultrasound for 20 weeks, so she finally caved to see a doctor. She found out during her appointment that she was in fact 24 weeks pregnant, which means the baby’s dad could be Link or Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). Needless to say, she was horrified and definitely had some explaining to do.

Pierce Is Out of Grey Sloan!

Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) was scheduled to perform a surgery on a patient that she had operated on multiple times before. The patient was a new father, and couldn’t hold his newborn NICU baby until after the operation. Because Pierce was still shock after her cousin died, while she operated, she was freaking out.

During the surgery, the man’s heart wouldn’t restart. The episode ended without viewers knowing if he lived or died, but Pierce couldn’t handle it anymore and quit.

“I had a bad feeling. I should have trusted myself. I can’t be a surgeon if I can’t trust my own gut,” she said to Tom Koracick (Greg Germann). He ended up appointing his ex Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) to Pierce’s position while admitting he was still in love with her, which was uncomfortable.

Warren and Bailey’s Shocking Heartbreak

Bailey was in the middle of telling Captain Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) that his cancer came back when she unexpectedly had a miscarriage. She was supposed to find out the sex of her baby that afternoon, and she was too crushed to even be around her husband, Ben Warren (Jason Winston George).

“I’m asking you to just leave me alone for now,” Bailey told her spouse. “I can’t feel this now.”

Warren ended up hitting the bar with Herrera to drink away his sorrows at the end of the episode when a car went through the establishment’s roof. It’s not clear who the driver was or if anyone was hurt, but it was definitely a serious cliffhanger.

Grey’s Anatomy returns January 23, 2020 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.