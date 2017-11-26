‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giacomo Giannotti Is Engaged to Nichole Gustafson

Grey’s Anatomy star Giacomo Giannotti announced his engagement to girlfriend Nichole Gustafson on Sunday, November 26.

“She said yes…” the Italian-Canadian actor, 28, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the medical drama, captioned an Instagram pic that showed them kissing. “I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you.” He also shared sweet sentiments in Italian.

Gustafson, a makeup artist, also posted three pics, including a shot of her gorgeous engagement ring, on her Instagram account, writing, “Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love. We are thrilled. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can’t wait to be your wife This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me.”

She also shared a video on her Instagram story showing a trail of rose petals leading out to a wooden deck, saying, “I’m sweeping up all the rose petals from yesterday. It all feels like such a dream come true. My best friend asked me to marry him and we couldn’t be happier. Beautiful roses.”

Giannotti joined the ABC series in 2015 as an intern doctor after appearing on The CW’s Reign, ABC’s Selfie and BBC America’s Copper. He also played Marilyn Monroe’s first husband, Jimmy Doherty, in the Lifetime miniseries The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe.

