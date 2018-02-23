Gus Kenworthy 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Gus Kenworthy is the snow king. The 26-year-old silver medal-winning skier runs Us through his history. Read on to learn 25 things about the Olympic heartthrob.

1. I’m planning on climbing Mount Everest at some point in the near-ish future.

2. If I was a girl, my parents would have named me Phoebe. Kill me. (No offense to the Phoebes out there.)

3. My first screen name was “lineskier3713.”

4. My top five female pop stars are Sia, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Robyn and Miley Cyrus.

5. I skipped eighth grade.

6. I’ve never seen an episode of Game of Thrones or a Star Wars movie.

Meet Team USA’s Hottest Hunks

7. I know how to change a car tire and have had to do so on many occasions.

8. I got my first tattoo when I was 14 years old.

9. I know every last word to Mean Girls.

10. One of my biggest dreams in life is to host ­Saturday Night Live.

11. Doctors told my mom she wouldn’t be able to have another child after my older brother, but here I am! ­Miracle child.

12. My boyfriend, [actor] Matt [Wilkas], met my mom on our second date.

Gus Kenworthy and Boyfriend Matt Wilkas Share ‘Historic’ Kiss at 2018 Winter Olympics

13. My first CDs were Gorillaz’s Gorillaz, Avril Lavigne’s Let Go and Aaron Carter’s Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).

14. Growing up, I was obsessed with Disney Channel original movies. My favorites: Brink! and Motocrossed.

15. I went to see the first two Fifty Shades movies at midnight when they came out.

16. I was named after Gus Van Sant.

17. My first crush was Carson Daly from TRL. I know, I can’t even…

18. I only wear black, white or gray.

19. I once followed Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel around my hometown when they were on vacation so I could get a picture with them.

Olympian Gus Kenworthy Explains Why Coming Out Made Him a Better Athlete

20. I’m obsessed with [TV series] Forensic Files.

21. I don’t snore, but I do talk in my sleep. A lot.

22. I drink my coffee black.

23. I’ve never been a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and I don’t understand why. It’s literally my favorite show ever, and I’ve asked my publicist so many times to make it happen and nothing has happened. It’s all I want. Someone please make it happen!

24. When I was 12, I saved a preschool class from a burning fire.

25. One of these 25 things is a lie.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!