He’s not here for it! Gus Kenworthy doesn’t understand why Ivanka Trump attended the Closing Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The freestyle skier, 26, expressed his concern via Twitter on Sunday, February 25, while congregating his fellow Team USA athletes as they prepared for the culminating festivities. “So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony,” he gushed before sharing his frustration that the fashion designer, 36, was present as well. “Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??”

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

Trump traveled to PyeongChang to support the U.S. delegation during the Closing Ceremony. She landed in the country on Friday, February 23, and spent time with President Moon Jae-in before greeting the athletes on Sunday.

Kenworthy also spoke out against Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to the country two weeks earlier when the conservative politician cheered on Team USA at the Opening Ceremony. “Our country is a patchwork nation, so I want to make sure people remember that,” the openly gay athlete previously told Us Weekly. “The LGBT community has been so marginalized and underrepresented in so many ways that it’s more important than ever to stand up and be proud at these games. Mike Pence may say he’s an ally, but he has previously pushed agendas that have not been supportive, so that’s why I want to use my voice.”

The silver medalist revealed his sexuality in a 2015 interview with ESPN. During another chat with Us, Kenworthy opened up about inspiring others to come out as well. “I think sometimes I forget about it and then I’ll have an interaction with someone that will make me kind of remember and realize that it’s like the one thing that makes me the most proud out of anything I’ve ever done in my life, because it’s been able to help other people,” he explained.

