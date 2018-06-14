Still don’t know what to cook this Father’s Day? Guy Fieri to the rescue! The celebrity chef is getting ready to celebrate the day on Sunday, June 17, and he’s sharing two tasty recipes from his new restaurant — Pig & Anchor Smokehouse | Brewhouse aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship — just in time for the holiday weekend.

Us Weekly spoke exclusively to the father of two just hours after his latest culinary endeavor opened, and the Guy’s Family Road Trip star talked all about his own Father’s Day plans, explained why it’s so important to cook with your kids, and shared a pair of Father’s Day recipes that are bound to please even the toughest critics.

Though Fieri, who calls himself “a huge barbecue dude,” will be on the road this Father’s Day taking a family trip to Yellowstone, he wouldn’t have it any other way. “Every day I get to be around my boys or be around my dad I celebrate Father’s Day,” the 50-year-old said. “I’m a very appreciative of the opportunities that I get and that I have. Nothing makes it better than celebrating with my kids.”

However, cooking is never far from Fieri’s mind. In fact, the dad of Hunter, 21, and Ryder, 12, with wife Lori is a big proponent of cooking with your kids. “It’s one of my favorite things,” he explained. “We need to teach our kids to cook. It’s about them being empowered to make decisions. I think that when they start to exercise decisions about food they start to realize that they are the power of their universe and they can make decisions about what they participate in.”

Here are Fieri’s Father’s Day recipes!

The Pig & Anchor Melt

Makes 2 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 brioche burger buns

3 oz pulled pork

3 oz sliced brisket

2 double pork belly bacon slices (for each portion)

8 thin pickle slices (paper thin)

1 oz Donkey Sauce (a.k.a. aioli)

1 1/2 oz cheese sauce

1 1/2 oz barbecue sauce

6 slices steak tomato (very thinly sliced)

Shredded iceberg lettuce (finely shredded on Japanese mandolin)

2 cheddar cheese slices (for each portion)

Soft butter, as needed

4 oz French fries

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Apply the butter on the inner side of the bread and toast until golden brown (both halves on both sides). Sear pork and beef on the hot plate with barbecue and cheese sauce.

2. Divide the meat into two equal amounts. Top both with sliced cheddar cheese. Transfer to sheet tray and gratinée the cheese under salamander or broiler.

3. Smear Donkey Sauce over the toasted halves of the bread.

4. Place gratinéed pork, beef, and cheese on the bun. Top with sliced pickle and tomato.

5. Repeat above process. Top both portions with bacon and shredded lettuce.

6. Close the bun and insert the steak knife in center and serve with French fries.

Apple Cobbler

Makes 10 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Crust

2 cups all-purpose flour

1⁄4 cup sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 pinch baking soda

1 pinch salt

8 tsp butter

1 cup heavy cream

Apple cobbler filling

3 lbs apples, peeled, cored and sliced

3⁄4 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1⁄4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

1⁄4 cup water

1 cup butter

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Grease pie serving dish.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the filling ingredients and toss to mix.

4. Pour filling ingredients into the greased pie serving dish.

5. In a small bowl, mix the topping ingredients.6. The crumble dough will be sticky, so just place dollops over the filling.

7. Bake for 35-40 minutes until the topping is golden brown.

8. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and serve warm.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

