Blake Shelton is in love with Gwen Stefani, and he’s not afraid to sing about it! The country crooner, 41, gave the “Sweet Escape” songstress 48, a heartfelt shoutout in a new song off of his upcoming album, Texoma Shore.

Shelton teased the sultry track, “Turnin’ Me On,” in a press release on Wednesday, November 31: “I’m super proud of it — and it’s not hard to figure out who this song is about.”

In his new track, the “Sangria” singer not-so-subtly references Stefani. “Knows how to set me on fire, she’s always holding’ the match / And when my body’s beside hers, there ain’t no turnin’ back,” The Voice coach croons. “She’s Revlon red in the blackest night / lighting up my room in the world just like she’s turnin’ me on.”

Stefani, who is known for rocking a bold red lip, has been a longtime brand ambassador for Revlon Cosmetics.

This is not the first time that the country sensation has included a nod to his leading lady in one of his songs. As previously reported, Stefani’s children starred in the wedding-themed music video for one of Shelton’s newer songs, “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month, the “Hollaback Girl” rocker and the nine-time Country Music Association Award winner are trying for a baby. Although an insider close to Shelton claimed that the couple “will get married one day,” right now “they are hyper-focused on getting pregnant.”

Added the pal: “Blake told Gwen he wants kids of his own and Gwen was willing to try.”

The fashion designer and the “Honey Bee” songster met on the set of The Voice and Us Weekly exclusively revealed their relationship in November 2015.

