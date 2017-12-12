Going with the flow! Gwen Stefani dished on her Christmas plans with boyfriend Blake Shelton – and where they’ll be celebrating this year.

“I’m doing so good,” she told Ryan Seacrest about the holiday season during a Tuesday, December 12 , interview on his radio show. “I’m having like the best Christmas ever!”

“We just kind of got switched around,” the No Doubt singer, 48, shared of her holiday plans with the country crooner, 41. “I have the kids [this year]. We were gonna go to Oklahoma first and then come here and go back and forth, but now it looks like we’re going to be here [in L.A.]”

Though she’s been in the holiday spirit since April when she started writing her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, she explained that she’s excited to “go big.”

“We have Christmas Eve with our Christmas suits,” she said of her tradition with sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 – and their extra special guest, Blake, this year. “My boys are so huge we have to order big sizes and try them on, it’s a big project, but they have these green plaid suits so we have Christmas Eve, [go to] Christmas mass and then we go to my brother’s house and – we’re such nerds — we do Christmas carols and watch the Santa meters, which shows where he’s at.”

Stefani hasn’t played coy about her feelings for her beau. In an interview with Extra on November 14, she gushed, “Every day is Christmas because we’re together.”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2015 that the two singers were dating after meeting on the set of the NBC’s The Voice and they haven’t been shy about showing their affection for one another ever since. Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons. The two split in 2015 after 13 years of marriage.

Shelton is set to join his girlfriend on her You Make It Feel Like Christmas special, which airs on NBC Tuesday, December 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!