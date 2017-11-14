Gwen Stefani knows she’s going to have a happy holiday — because she’s spending it with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt singer, 48, who recently released the festive album “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” told Extra that she’s already making plans for a family holiday with Shelton and her three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“We are going to do Christmas this year at my house,” she told Extra on Tuesday, November 14, explaining that the celebration will begin in the country singer’s home state. “We are going to go to Oklahoma first and do a pre-Christmas there, then we’re gonna come back and do Christmas at mine.”

The Voice coach knows that her sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9 and Apollo, 3 — will be waking up early to check what Santa left under the tree, joking that they’ll probably jump out of bed at 5:30 a.m.

“It’s fine, I’m just as excited as they are,” she said. “It’s just a magical thing having children and being able to pass on traditions that we had, cause my parents were just so good at it.”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2015 that Stefani and Shelton, 41, were dating after meeting on the set of the NBC singing competition, and their relationship is stronger than ever.

“I’m on a good run right now, I’m having a lot of fun,” the “Make Me Like You” singer told Extra. “Life is a journey … I feel really blessed.”

Making the Christmas album has also brought her and the “Came Here to Forget” singer even closer — they realized they share a love of Christmas music. “Randomly, we didn’t know that about each other,” she admitted.

The pair wrote the duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” for the album, with Stefani gushing to Extra that “every day is Christmas because we’re together.”

In addition to prepping for her special family celebration, Stefani starring in her own NBC Christmas special on December 12, which will also feature an appearance by Shelton. “Christmas is the greatest time of year,” she told Extra, “and I feel like I am the Queen of Christmas!”

