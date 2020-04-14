Henry George “Hank” Steinbrenner III, who inherited the New York Yankees from his late father, George Steinbrenner, in 2010, died at his home in Clearwater, Florida, on Tuesday, April 14. He was 63.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement shared on the Yankees’ Twitter account, noting that Hank died from an undisclosed long-standing health issue.

“He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life,” the family continued. “Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartenedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

The Steinbrenners requested privacy as they “grieve this tremendous loss.” They asked that memorial donations be made to Friends of Joshua House Foundation or another charity in lieu of flowers.

Hank was the eldest son of George and Joan Steinbrenner. He was a co-owner and co-chairman of the Yankees with his brother, Hal Steinbrenner. Their sisters, Jessica Steinbrenner and Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal, are general partners and vice chairpersons of the organization.

Hank and Hal, 50, took over day-to-day control of the MLB team in 2007 as their father’s health began to decline. George, who had owned the Yankees since 1973, died at age 80 in July 2010 after suffering a heart attack on the day of the 81st All-Star Game.

Hank was also active in the Steinbrenner family’s horse business in Florida.

The businessman is survived by four children, including Steinbrenner Racing owner George Michael Steinbrenner IV, and a granddaughter.