Country singer Hank Williams Jr.’s daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning has died at the age of 27 after a fatal car accident, Us Weekly can confirm.

Katherine was driving her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe on a highway in Henry Country, Tennessee, around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, when the SUV crossed the median, according to the Tennessean. The vehicle, which was towing a boat, rolled over before coming to a stop at the shoulder.

Tyler Dunning, Katherine’s husband, was also in the vehicle. The 29-year-old was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

Katherine’s brother Sam Williams asked his followers to keep his youngest sister and her husband in their prayers following the accident.

“My sister and brother-in-law have been in a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard!” the country singer wrote via Facebook on Saturday.

Katherine’s sister Holly Williams confirmed her death via Instagram on Sunday, June 14. The singer shared a family photo featuring Katherine that was taken just one day before her sister’s death.

“I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie,” Holly, 37, captioned the picture.“We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one.

She added, “ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers.”

Country singer Travis Tritt offered his condolences to the Williams family via Twitter on Sunday.

“This news is just heartbreaking,” the “Anymore” crooner, 57, wrote. “My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid. I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now. Please say a prayer for all of them and share your love any way you can.”

Katherine — the youngest daughter of Williams Jr., 71, and Mary Jane Thomas — owned the clothing company Weston Jane, which focused on “moms supporting moms and women supporting women.” The Tennessee resident married Tyler in October 2015. The pair are the parents of son Beau, 5, and daughter Audrey, 2.