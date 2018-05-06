Hannah Simone: What’s in My Bag?

Hannah Simone has everything she could ever need at her fingertips if, say, an apocalypse should occur. “You reach in and never know what’s going to come out,” the star of Fox’s New Girl jokes. “Sometimes I hope it’s money, so I can buy things.”

Simone, 37 (wed to musician Jesse Giddings, 33), lets Us rummage around her Madewell tote.

No Pictures, Please

“I have an iPhone in this great case from Ishu. It’s reflective, so if someone is trying to take a photo of me with flash, it only takes a picture of the phone and not me.”

Daddy’s Girl

“I’m reading Pink Balcony Silver Moon by an amazing author, who also happens to be my dad [Narendra Simone]. It’s so good — and not just because we’re related!”

Cat’s out of the Bag

“There are a bunch of tiny stuffed mice in my bag because anytime I walk by a cat toy, I have to buy it for my cat. So, it looks like I have a family of mice in there.”

Throwin’ It Back

“I carry these great retro headbands from ­Handmade Designs by Helen on ­Instagram. They’re very 1960s-looking.”

Holy Water

“I love Fiji water. I filmed a show in Fiji and I can tell you that everything is better in Fiji, not just the water.”

What else is inside Simone’s bag? A black Kate Spade wallet; medium sized gold hoops; Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II in black; Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flats in black; Massimo Supply Co. sweatpants in gray; a Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer; a Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Chunky Cherry; an Honest Beauty Truly Kissable Lip Crayon in Peony Kiss and Sheer Coral Kiss; a Nars Orgasm Blush; a Le Labo Lys 41 Eau de Parfum; Shape House gift cards; a key that has a black cat sticker on it attacked to a silver keyring; a Nature Valley bar; extra long bobby pins; a pack of M&M’s; Cinnamon Altoids; a script; a Staples notebook in black; Canadian cash and little plastic nine-piece puzzles.

New Girl, now in its final season, airs on Fox Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!